Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 377 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.43. The company had a trading volume of 162,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,101. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

