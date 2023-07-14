PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. 33,867,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,222. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.04. PainReform has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

PainReform ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

