Palmetto Real Estate Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTC:PTTTS)

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:PTTTS remained flat at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $7.84.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile
