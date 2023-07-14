Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,556 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $239.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.39, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

