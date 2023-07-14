Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.83.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

PH stock opened at $398.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $402.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.53.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

