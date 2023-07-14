Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $425.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.83.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $398.66 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $402.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

