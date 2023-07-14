Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,465,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 11,756,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

