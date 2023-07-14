Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,465,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 11,756,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

