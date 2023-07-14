Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 2,064 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CW remained flat at $188.26 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,991. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.71. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

