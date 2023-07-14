PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PDC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.40.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $480,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at $15,528,626.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $480,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at $15,528,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,330,989. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

