Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,211.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peraso by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ PRSO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,038. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 174.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Peraso will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

