Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.38

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $10.27. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 33,870 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder sold 6,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $69,524.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

