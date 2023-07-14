Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 3,176,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,074,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 4.48.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $59,302,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,916,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

