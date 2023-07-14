Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Pershing Square stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 28,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

