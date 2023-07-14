Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on the stock.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.91) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.49 million, a PE ratio of 7,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.21. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 63.10 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
