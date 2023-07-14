Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on the stock.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.91) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.49 million, a PE ratio of 7,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.21. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 63.10 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 123 ($1.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

