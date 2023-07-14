Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Trading Up 29.6%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 29.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKPYY shares. Investec upgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Pick n Pay Stores alerts:

Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Pick n Pay Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.92%.

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

Featured Articles

