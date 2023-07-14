Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Trading Up 29.6%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 29.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKPYY shares. Investec upgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.
Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pick n Pay Stores
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.