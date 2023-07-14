Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 281.4% in June

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,741,400 shares, a growth of 281.4% from the June 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAIF remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,174. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

