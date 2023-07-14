Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 281.4% in June

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,741,400 shares, a growth of 281.4% from the June 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAIF remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,174. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.
