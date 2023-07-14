Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

