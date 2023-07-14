Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $205,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

