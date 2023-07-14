Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PHD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,445. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
