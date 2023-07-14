Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

PHD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,445. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.