Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

