Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Up 20.8 %
PW stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $21.80.
About Power REIT
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
