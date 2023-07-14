Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Stock Up 20.8 %

PW stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

About Power REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Power REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

