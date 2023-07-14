Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Presto Automation shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 671,748 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,968.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,241 shares of company stock worth $1,065,597. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Presto Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Presto Automation by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Presto Automation by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.