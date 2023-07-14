PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.23

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.23 and traded as high as $93.04. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $90.24, with a volume of 4,697 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 314 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $30,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,016,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,175 shares of company stock valued at $409,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

