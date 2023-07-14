PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.23

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.23 and traded as high as $93.04. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $90.24, with a volume of 4,697 shares.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PrimeEnergy Resources
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.