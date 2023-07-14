Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,696,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,691,228 shares.The stock last traded at $115.99 and had previously closed at $114.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.
Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
