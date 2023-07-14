Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $72.60 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $72.60 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00013116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,350.46 or 1.00067311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.06479536 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,983,806.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

