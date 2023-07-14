Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.