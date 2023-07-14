Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

