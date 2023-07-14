Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) COO Buys $48,511.44 in Stock

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

PMM stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.