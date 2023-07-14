Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) COO Buys $48,511.44 in Stock

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
PMM stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.40.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
