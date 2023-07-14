Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PIM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 101,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,684. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
