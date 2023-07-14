Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Puyi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUYI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Puyi has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

