Qtum Market Cap Tops $287.12 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00009093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $287.12 million and approximately $42.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.49 or 0.06353759 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00047503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,738,406 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

