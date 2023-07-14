Qtum Market Cap Tops $287.12 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00009093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $287.12 million and approximately $42.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.49 or 0.06353759 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001067 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00047503 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019182 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031608 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013778 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004860 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.
Qtum Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,738,406 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
