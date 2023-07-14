Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of QNTO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. The company has a market cap of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 11.40%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.