Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in June

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.
Quinsam Capital Price Performance
QCAAF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. Quinsam Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Quinsam Capital Company Profile
