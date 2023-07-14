Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 439.5% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,384. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rakuten Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

