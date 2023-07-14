Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Up 0.7%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 3,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 26,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,369 shares during the quarter. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 69.03% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF worth $67,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

