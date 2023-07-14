Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $418,088.52 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $418,088.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $510,745.80.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,798,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,452. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,005,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 510,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

