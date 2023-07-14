Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 14th (BRY, DCOM, ERO, FM, LOW, LUN, NAVI, NBIX, SSNC, TSBK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 14th:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Berry Co alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.