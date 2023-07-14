Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

Revelation Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.30. Revelation Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revelation Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

In related news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 26,500 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVB. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.