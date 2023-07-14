Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

Revelation Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.30. Revelation Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revelation Biosciences

In related news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 26,500 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVB. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

