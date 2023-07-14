Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $68.55 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.55 million and approximately $723,618.87 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

