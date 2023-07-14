RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.