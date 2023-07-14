RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
