River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 24,665 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Valaris worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAL. Barclays dropped their target price on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

