River Road Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $12,802,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

