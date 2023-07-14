River Road Asset Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 362,605 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

BAX stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

