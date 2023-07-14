River Road Asset Management LLC Has $22.07 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158,297 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ICU Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 21,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

