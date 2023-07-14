River Road Asset Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 194.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,436.30 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,349.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,671.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.