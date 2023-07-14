River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,246,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.11.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

