River Road Asset Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,757 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120,843 shares of company stock worth $137,888,438 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

APO opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

