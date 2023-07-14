River Road Asset Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 881.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.94. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.25. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

