River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of HF Sinclair worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

DINO stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

