Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $89.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.93.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $105.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

