Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,209. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

